Burlington airport to compete for Boston connection

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) The Burlington International Airport is competing with Rochester to offer direct flights to Boston.
The airport has not announced yet which airline is proposing the direct service to Boston. It's been 15 years since Burlington offered a direct connection to the city.
Burlington recently added nonstop flights to Orlando and will start offering direct flights to Denver in the spring.
Flights from Plattsburgh to Boston ended last year and were replaced with flights to Washington, D.C.