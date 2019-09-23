Burlington airport to get nearly $16M in grant money

The FAA will award nearly $1 billion to airports across the country and the Burlington International Airport is one of them.

This is the fifth allotment of grants totaling more than $3 billion for Airport Improvement Program funding.

The Burlington airport will get nearly $16 million for the final two phases of the reconstruction of Taxiway G. About 2,500 feet of the taxiway pavement has reached the end of its life.

The final phase will reimburse the airport for relocation and renovation.