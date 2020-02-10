Burlington: all streets and sidewalks cleared as of Sunday

Depending on where you are, you may only see a dusting to a few inches of snow. This comes just as crews with the Burlington Public Works Department say they finished clearing roads and sidewalks from Friday's storm.

Crews have been working non-stop since for several days.

They say they have cleared the last sidewalk as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

We're told they had hoped the cleanup would be finished by Saturday night, but are pleased to have streets and sidewalks cleared.

"Truck guys came in, did their push backs Friday night; my crew came in at 3 a.m. and we just started snow blowing until 9 a.m.," said

Rich Thibault with the Burlington Public Works Department .

They say their clean up process isn't finished yet, and they will be street sweeping starting Monday.