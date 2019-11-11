Burlington and Rutland firefighters team up for training

The Burlington and Rutland fire departments have teamed up to train on controlled burns.

The best way for firefighters to learn the skills they need is to practice. And they use controlled burns to make sure they're ready for the real thing.

For most departments like Burlington, the closest facility to do that kind of training is the Vermont Fire Academy in Pittsford. But that 70 miles trip can be limiting and expensive. So this year, the Burlington and Rutland Fire Departments teamed up for the very first time.

They say by training together, they're not only learning from each other, but they're also saving taxpayers thousands of dollars.

"The things that Rutland does are similar to the things Burlington does and we can learn from one another," said Burlington Fire Battalion Chief Troy Ruggles. "If they are out training with each other that helps make a more cohesive team when they respond."

"We're teaching them how to perform rescue in zero visibility high heat high stress environments," said Rutland Fire Chief Jim Larsen.

"We do the same job but we come at it at different approaches," said Colin Fitzsimmons, a Rutland firefighter.

Fire officials say this situation is unique and exciting because departments operating so far away from each other rarely collaborate.

"This is a great opportunity and kind of thinking outside the box and how we can take advantage of the training opportunity we've got to departments that work 70 miles apart, but they are here collaborating together to learn these skills," said Michael Skaza, the training program coordinator.

"I may not have met this crew before today, but now you know them. It's somebody you'll know for life, it's somebody you can hope will be at the next training the next time you go. And you do, you build that bond. It's a brotherhood," said Fitzsimmons.

They say they hope Rutland and Burlington will set an example for other departments to do the same.