Burlington-area businesses struggle to stay open

Business across our region are starting to feel the economic impact of customers staying at home. While some are closing to play it safe, others are staying open to help meet customers' needs.

A drone's-eye view of Burlington tells about everything you need to know -- the empty parking spots, empty streets, and closed businesses lend an eerie feeling to the downtown.

But time doesn't stop for everyone. At Homeport on the Church Street Marketplace, store officials says they are remaining open with shortened hours, giving employees a choice to come in and get some work, and customers a place to go.

"To kind of keep things at a level of normalcy that makes people think that hey maybe the world isn't ending," said the store's Francois Bouchett. But that doesn't mean customers are beating a path to the furniture and home decor store.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: How is business?

Francois Bouchett: Terrible

From above, the downtown looks desolate, with less cars and fewer people. We even spotted clear roads for emergency crews to navigate. Over the highway there's less traffic then normal and parking lots at shopping centers are nearly empty.

The Sally Beauty cosmetics store in South Burlington is open, but surrounding stores have shut down. "Less foot traffic because the other stores are closed," said the store's Alexis Hill. But she says there's still some customers. "People are definitely shopping."

Employees at this store are practicing social distancing by steering customers to products from afar and asking them to not use cash. "The cash handling makes me a little nervous," Hill said.

Back in Burlington, Homeport says even though business is slow, the community is doing their part. "People are pretty supportive -- the folks that do come in. It seems like they are buying a little bit more just to help support a local business," Bouchett said.

Every business we spoke with made it clear that they are taking safety precautions and plan to stay open with shorter hours.

