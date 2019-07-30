Burlington attempted murder suspect captured in Georgia

Police say a man wanted for attempted murder in Burlington has been captured in Georgia.

Investigators say Alfred Wisher, 37, of Burlington, shot a man outside a Clarke Street apartment in March. The victim, Khyann Jones, 28, was rushed to the UVM Medical Center in critical condition. He survived the shooting.

Wisher fled the scene and police have been searching for him ever since.

Burlington police say Monday, Wisher was arrested by U.S. Marshals and police in Savannah, Georgia, where he had been living under an alias. Police say Wisher was in a stolen car and led officers on a brief foot chase before they captured him.

Wisher is in jail in Georgia awaiting extradition to Vermont.

After the March 24 shooting, police said multiple witnesses identified Wisher as the gunman.

According to court documents, witnesses told police that Wisher went to Jones' home on Clarke Street looking for his girlfriend. She told police she was in the process of breaking up with Wisher because he was cheating on her. When Jones made a comment about Wisher being at another girl's house, witnesses say Wisher shot him.

Wisher faces attempted second-degree murder charges.

Police said Wisher, also known as 'Wish Kid," has a violent past including multiple felony charges.