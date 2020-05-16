Burlington basketball courts open with some restrictions

Basketball courts are officially open again in Burlington but some guidelines are still in place.

Mayor Weinberger says the city is enforcing a “no contact rule.” Groups of no more than ten people can play at one time and players must maintain distance from each other. The city also has supervisors from the parks department at the city’s most popular parks making sure people are following the rules.

“We do have a sign of the 6-feet distance. The most important thing I heard is we just educate them not to contact and just play separately,” said Sanjay Dhondup of the Parks Department.

Parks Department Director Cindi Wight says the no contact rule is based on Gov. Scott’s order and it will be in effect until he lifts it. Wight says if enough people do not comply with the rules, city officials will remove the hoops again. She says supervisors will be there again on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the city is considering starting a volunteer program if they feel the need to continue enforcing the no contact rule past this weekend.

