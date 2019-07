Beaches in Burlington were re-opened Saturday.

North, Texaco and Leddy Beach were closed Friday due to cyanobacteria, or blue algae blooms. More tests were done to ensure the safety at all beaches in the Queen City.

Officials say Burlington historically sees blooms begin in early July. Last year beaches were closed only twice due to blooms, and once in 2017.

Red Rocks Beach in South Burlington continued to be closed Saturday.