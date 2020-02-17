Burlington boil water notice lifted

The water boil advisory in place for much of the Queen City has been lifted. Burlington City leaders say the sample tests have come back and the water is safe to drink.

A water main break on Pine Street Saturday affected much of Burlington and parts of South Burlington.

Following the break, more and more residents noticed a drop in water pressure.

At first, just the south end of the city was under a precautionary boil water advisory, but then it went city-wide.

"Because it was a very large line with a substantial break and at the lower elevation of our city, essentially acted as a drain point, and started draining the upper elevations of our low-service and the area started spreading," said Megan Moir with the Public Works Water Division.

City leaders blame the aging water pipes for the break and say 42 percent of the water lines in Burlington are over 75 years old.

There are no active boil water advisories as of Monday morning.