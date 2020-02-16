Burlington boil water notice may be lifted Monday

Department of Public Works officials in Burlington are awaiting test results before they can lift a precautionary boil water notice in the city.

Dozens of residents saw low water pressure, and discolored water come from their taps Saturday afternoon. Officials discovered a water main break on Pine Street, and due to its location, more and more of the area started seeing a drop in water pressure. A precautionary boil water notice went into effect for the South End first, then moved citywide.

"Our crews got on sight very shortly thereafter and did confirm in fact that our 16-inch transmission main, had in fact broken;" said Megan Moir, Division Head of the Public Works Water Division, "Because it was a very large line with a substantial break and at the lower elevation of our city, essentially acted as a drain point, and started draining the upper elevations of our low-service and the area started spreading."

Water lines in higher elevation areas near the University of Vermont and the Medical Center were not impacted. Officials blame the cities aging water pipes for the break, and say 42% of the water lines in Burlington are over 75 years old.

Residents were not the only ones affected by the transmission line break. Businesses like the Zero Gravity Brewery on Pine Street had to close their doors early Saturday.

"The real concern was just, you know the tap room, drinking water, restrooms things like that," said Jake Ryan of Zero Gravity.

The brewery says no beer was impacted, but they didn't want to host customers without the promise of running water. They re-opened on Sunday.

"We just went to the store got a bunch of bottled water," Ryan said, "and our water pressure's back so, we'll be able to get things open."

Public Works officials hope they will be able to drop the boil water advisory by Monday morning, when they receive the water test results.

