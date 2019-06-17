Burlington breaks ground on new child care facility

The city of Burlington has broken ground on a new child care center in the Old North End.

The new center will have 23 child care spots. Fifteen spaces will be for children 3-5. An additional eight spots will be available for infants and toddlers by the fall of next year.

This project is driven by the mayor's office, as well as Champlain Valley Head Start and the Burlington Housing Authority as part of an effort to provide high-quality child care to all Vermonters by 2025.

"We are planning right now to launch the Head Start preschool program in this location in the fall of 2019, we will be serving fifteen children and their families here in the Burlington area," said Paul Behrman, the director of Champlain Valley Head Start.

Additional child care facilities will be created for a total of 85 new spaces for high-quality child care within the next 18 months.