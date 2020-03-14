Burlington businesses bringing new ideas to attract customers

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing businesses and restaurants to come up with new ways to get customers through the door.

On Saturday, fewer people filled Church Street, and businesses are seeing less customers due to concerns over the Coronavirus.

Church Street Marketplace Executive Director Kara Alnasrawi, says local businesses are concerned, and that this is a very pivotal time of year for many of them.

"There's less foot-traffic, there's less traffic, people are going out less," she said, "and a lot of businesses are concerned; we were hoping to head into an upturn now, but the virus has sort of slowed business-as-usual down so to speak."

Management at Leunig's Bistro in Burlington, say they are doing their best to keep customers happy and feeling safe; however, they are still seeing a drop in business.

"We're open, and we just kind of roll with the punches every single step of the way," said Kim Blow, General Manager of Leunig's, "It's one of those deals where, we're getting those cancellations because people are being -- cautions and I don't blame them for that."

This drop in business has caused a lot of businesses, including Leunig's, to think outside the box and offer more services to their potential customers.

"We're doing a little bit of a sale on Monday and Tuesday's," Blow said, "We're going to do a 20% discount on gift cards that're purchased here in the house -- and we are starting a delivery service."

Alnasrawi also says that the Church Street Marketplace team is assuring local businesses that they will have access to emergency funds if needed, and support plans are already being prepared at the federal, local, and municipal levels.

"Some of that support is going to be coming from the federal government," Kara said, "and perhaps the state level, and perhaps the municipal level -- but none of those plans are finalized as of yet," she said.

