Burlington businesses host Fashion Love Music

Fashion, love and music are taking over Church Street today.

A collection of local businesses including Ecco, Stella Mae Vermont, Warner Supply and Vermont Distillers are putting on the Fashion Love Music event on the Marketplace.

Residents and visitors are welcome to view art, photography, fashion and music by Church Street businesses.

Lezot Camera owner Jason Robinson, who will be on the photography team for the event, shared his thoughts on what the event means to local businesses.

"What I know is that it's a collaboration of all the downtown business, it's not just fashion and it's not just the fashion retailers, it's everyone just sort of coming together to kick start, revitalize, get something going downtown," Robinson said.

The festival takes place all day, however, the focused events begin at 4 p.m.