Burlington cancels July 3 celebrations, fireworks

Burlington is cancelling Vermont's largest Independence Day celebration.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger made the announcement on Friday that there will be no fireworks show on the third of July. The annual event draws thousands to Burlington's shoreline, packing Waterfront Park and other spots along the lake. The mayor cited the governor's order last week cancelling county fairs and festivals, saying there is no way to maintain social distancing at the fireworks show.

"There is just no way for these large gatherings that involve people coming into close contact with each other --sometimes for extended periods of time -- to happen safely with the threat of the virus," he said.

The city is also cancelling all events at Waterfront Park through August.

