Burlington celebrates 4th annual Innovation Week

Tuesday kicked off the fourth annual Innovation Week in Burlington.

The week highlights and celebrates local tech businesses and innovators.

The new president of UVM, Suresh Garimella, says growing startups with help from UVM graduates can foster and keep innovators and tech jobs in the state.

"I do think that all of the ingredients are here, I think both on the innovation side and the community development-- economic development-- and jobs growth and job as in attracting more people into the state, this is a critical ingredient," Garimella said.

Innovation Week continues with workshops and panels throughout the rest of the week.