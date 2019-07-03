Burlington celebrates Independence Day

Burlington is celebrating Independence Day! It's one of the biggest nights of the year in Burlington. Festivities are already underway at the Waterfront. The fireworks are scheduled to go off over Lake Champlain a little later.

Our Erin Brown is at the Waterfront and has the rundown on what you need to know about this year's fireworks display.

An important reminder for everyone that you are not allowed to bring any fireworks or sparklers to the Waterfront with you. The city wants you to leave that up to the professionals.

The show is set to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Organizers expect everything to run smoothly, but it didn't look that way just a few days ago. Lake Champlain's water levels have been abnormally high this summer. Because of the high water, the breakwater where the fireworks are launched was partially underwater.

Northstar Fireworks says those breakwater fireworks are lower to the water and create the artistic part of the show.

But they say the show will go on. Again, it starts around 9:30 p.m.

This event always draws a massive crowd. Organizers expect about 40,000 people to show up.

Of course, any event with that many people makes parking tough. City officials recommend parking at UVM. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger tells us there is a shuttle service from those parking lots to the waterfront running all night.

And Burlington police say they plan to have a heavy presence throughout the celebration.

