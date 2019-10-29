Burlington City Council backs BHS soccer team's equal pay initiative

Burlington city councilors are throwing their support behind the girls high school varsity soccer team and their equal pay initiative.

The Burlington City Council Monday signed a resolution acknowledging the effect the team is having nationwide.

"It's been unreal, last week was crazy," said team-member Helen Worden.

The team has been wearing and selling equal pay T-shirts all season. They gained national attention after some girls were yellow-carded for taking off their game jerseys to reveal the t-shirts during a game, a violation of uniform rules.

Since then, stories and pictures of the girls have gone viral and spread to millions across the world.

"At practice not only are we playing soccer, but we're brain storming, like ideas to further this. It's this experience that only people on our team share. So that has brought us really close together," said Maggie Barlow, a senior captain.

The team hopes to pass down this tradition to future Lady Seahorses.

They have also sold more than 2,500 equal pay jerseys to people in 35 states.