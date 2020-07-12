BURLINGTON, Vt. The Just Economy Charter Change proposal was first introduced in early June.
It seeks to create a new tax for the city’s 12 percent of people making more than $125-thousand-dollars
Sponsors of the resolution say the goal is to address economic inequities highlighted by the pandemic.
A majority of the residents who phoned into the first meeting last month -- said they think it’s discriminatory and needs more research.
Council voted that night to postpone a vote.
They'll take it up again Monday.
Burlington city council revisiting proposal to increase taxes for the wealthy
