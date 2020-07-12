Burlington city council revisiting proposal to increase taxes for the wealthy

The Just Economy Charter Change proposal was first introduced in early June.

It seeks to create a new tax for the city’s 12 percent of people making more than $125-thousand-dollars

Sponsors of the resolution say the goal is to address economic inequities highlighted by the pandemic.

A majority of the residents who phoned into the first meeting last month -- said they think it’s discriminatory and needs more research.

Council voted that night to postpone a vote.

They'll take it up again Monday.