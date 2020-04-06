Burlington city councilors to be sworn in Monday

All Burlington city councilors elected on Town Meeting Day will be sworn in Monday during Organization Day. That includes the three new councilors.

City councilors will also elected a new president, since current president Kurt Wright is stepping down.

Councilor Max Tracy, P-Ward 2, has been on council for eight years and likely to be elected to the position. He says the city's COVID-19 will be a top priority.

"Making sure that we are not leaving anyone behind in that response and that we're prioritizing and making sure that everybody is taken care of in this crisis and that we don't forget about the most vulnerable in our community," said Tracy.

Tracy says Organization Day is typically a day of celebration and not business, but they are expecting to take up a new resolution that seeks to delay the property tax deadline.