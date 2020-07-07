Burlington DRB to discuss Higher Ground permit

The fight over moving Higher Ground is back in front of Queen City leaders Tuesday.

The latest plan is to move the South Burlington live music venue to Burton's campus in Burlington. That has some neighbors pushing back, saying they don't want extra noise or traffic. Burton counters that saying they've done studies showing it won't be a problem.

The Burlington Development Review Board is meeting Tuesday to consider granting a permit to Higher Ground.

There are other plans for the Burton campus as well, including restaurants. Talent Skatepark has already moved in.