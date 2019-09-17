Burlington officials to discuss problematic intersection

A Burlington street re-design had many of you reaching out saying it's hard to navigate and causes damage to your cars, and now you can tell city leaders what you think.

The renovation is at the intersection of St. Paul and Maple Street.

It's part of a city initiative to give more room for people walking, for trees, and for rain gardens to keep stormwater from getting into the lake.

But many tell us the design is faulty, is damaging wheels, and is dangerous.

If you want to take part in the debate, the meeting is Tuesday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Department of Public Works.