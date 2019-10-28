Burlington officials to get CityPlace update

Burlington officials are are scheduled to meet with the CityPlace developers for an update on the stalled downtown project.

Brookfield Properties is supposed to present a report to the council and give an update regarding the development of CityPlace. Back in September Mayor Miro Weinberger sent them a letter demanding a total of $200,000 to cover the costs with the ongoing delays for the project.

But the future of the project remains unclear. The mayor says he's looking to them to lay out a feasible design plan moving forward.