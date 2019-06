Burlington has cleared the way for Higher Ground to set up shop in the Queen City.

The music venue will move from its current location on Williston Road in South Burlington to Industrial Avenue in Burlington.

The building it's moving into is currently owned by Burton Snowboards. A rezoning request was approved Monday night at a City Council meeting.

Over the winter, Higher Ground said if all the pieces fall into place, it's targeting fall 2020 for the new location.