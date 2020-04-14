Burlington closes streets for social distancing

COVID-19 is changing some traffic patterns in Burlington.

The city calls it Shared Streets for Social Distancing.

Some streets from the South End to the North End have been closed except for local traffic. Others have had temporary parking restrictions in select locations to widen key walking and biking corridors.

The city says the goal is to help the community find safe ways to get outside and access essential services.

People we talked with said they like the temporary changes.

"Sidewalks are so nice a lot of the time, it's just not wide enough to have the social distancing we need, so it's nice to step into the street and not worry as much," said George Bryant of Burlington.

"I think they are pretty cool. Right now, it's really nice. I am kind of getting my daughters to ride and instead of being on the sidewalks, they can be on the streets now and with the low traffic these days, we can bop around pretty safely and it's kind of nice the low traffic," said Harold Kaplan of Burlington.

