Burlington committee approves project, sends final proposal to city council

A plan to build a brand new street in Burlington is moving forward. The Transportation Committee approved the project which includes creating a street to better connect downtown to the waterfront.

The proposal now heads to the full city council for approval and there’s a list of questions they’ll need to answer.

The project will cost between $18-$22 million and will be funded by the city, the state, and the federal government.

But the unanswered questions right now are who’s paying for how much, where’s the money going to come from, and will taxpayers be impacted.

Public works Director Chapin Spencer says the state wrote the city a letter giving them two options: they said if the city wants to start the project now, the city would need to pay 20% of the local match.

If the city waits until after the Champlain Parkway is constructed, the city would only pay 10%. That’s an option the city council will have to weigh at their meeting next month.

They will also need to decide how to reduce the impact of the cost on taxpayers, and where exactly they’ll going to get the money to pay their portion.

"The city has an annual capital plan and part of what we need to work on with the councilors is understand the relative priorities they have so we can program the money in the best way possible to return the best value for city residents," Spencer said.

The proposal now heads to the full city council in mid-June for approval. Spencer says construction likely won’t start for another 4 to 5 years.

He says the city will seek public feedback during that time.