Burlington considers consolidated trash, scrap collections

The city of Burlington is holding a public meeting this month on a potential consolidated system for collecting residential trash, recyclables and food scraps.

The meeting is planned for Tuesday, March 24, at 6 p.m. in the Contois Auditorium in City Hall.

Currently the Department of Public Works collects residential recyclables and residents contract with trash haulers to collect their garbage and food scraps or they take them themselves to waste facilities.

If Burlington moves forward with a consolidated system, the city would enter into agreements with haulers to consolidate trash, recycling and food scrap collections.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/16/2020 1:10:23 AM (GMT -4:00)