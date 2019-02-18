Burlington considers electric bike and scooter share

Electric bikes and scooters could be rolled out in the Queen City.

Burlington city officials are building off what they did last year with their Greenride bikeshare program. The City of Burlington Public Works, The Mayor and Burlington Parks Recreation and Waterfront have all teamed up to propose an electric bike and scooter share.

“I feel like I would be interested to know more about them because you see them more on the bike path,” said Rick Dugan of Burlington.

Blaine Ferris and Peg Bolton were visiting Burlington from West Addison. After a brief explanation of what e-bikes are, they say they would welcome the experience.

“Certainly makes a lot of sense, you know. Less car use, less CO2, less fossil fuel burned and more space for parking,” Ferris said.

Besides freeing up a few parking spaces, city leaders say they hope it will have a positive economic impact by adding jobs including a general manager and local scooter charging teams.

They say the program will be paid for by local sponsors, so tax payers don't have to worry about funding it. However, people who live here still have questions.

“I mean really, just about the motor -- that seems to be the separating difference between that and the bike. How fast does it go? How do you recharge them? What do they run on? And are they safe?” Dugan said.

According to city officials, the e-bikes will use swappable batteries and the bikes will be able to reach speeds of 20 mph. E-bike and scooter users will still have to follow the rules of the road.

While people might not know a lot about e-bikes, some are certainly excited to try them.

“If the weather was really beautiful and we had a chunk of time to kill here, I'd say I'd consider doing it. You know, maybe go down to the bike path for a little while and give them a spin,” said Ferris.

The city says this will be different than renting a bike from a local shop because e-bikes are intended for short periods of time, generally no more than 30 minutes.