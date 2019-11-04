Burlington council to consider Amtrak options

A key discussion over how Burlington could accommodate Amtrak service is set to take place before the city council Monday night.

A plan in place would bring the Ethan Allen Express north from Rutland in the next two years, allowing passengers to hop on board at the Burlington waterfront and ride all the way to New York City.

But one sticking point is where to park the train overnight. Vermont Railway wants to build a second track in a narrow section in front of Union Station, a plan that would force a relocation of the bike path. Others say it makes more sense to park the train to the south or north of the waterfront.

City councilors are expected to be briefed on the issue and what, if any, say they will have in the decision.

