Burlington couple ties the knot after renewing lapsed license

A Burlington-area couple's nuptial ceremony was caught on camera Wednesday morning.

Our crews spotted this couple exchanging their vows outside of City Hall. They say they were engaged last year but their wedding license expired before they could get married. During the pandemic, they said they had some special circumstances which helped them get a license and say their "I do's."

"We are feeling amazing," said Jacqueline Caron. "Something that we wanted for a long time. We feel very lucky."

"Feeling great," added Teruki Watanabe.

Congratulations to the happy couple and a great weather outlook for their staycation honeymoon.

