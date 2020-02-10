Burlington deputy police chief resigns after social media scandal

Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jan Wright is out-- forced to resign for her social media activity.

The scandal at the Burlington Police Department started last summer with then-Chief Brandon del Pozo. He created a burner Twitter account to troll a critic of the city.

Del Pozo resigned in December.

When Mayor Miro Weinberger named Deputy Chief Wright as acting chief, it led to another admission. She told the mayor that she, too, had created social media accounts under a fake name to respond to critics.

Now, Wright is out.

Acting Chief Jennifer Morrison announced Monday evening via email that Wright's last day is Feb. 21. Morrison wrote, "The recent concerns about Deputy Chief Wright's use of social media have become an impediment to how we interact with and maintain trust with important segments of the Burlington community."

Morrison says Wright's last two weeks will be on desk duty.