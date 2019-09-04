Burlington developer to subdivide bank into downtown apartments

Developers are working on a plan to subdivide a Burlington bank into new apartment housing in the heart of downtown.

The People's United Bank located at Two Burlington Square will be subdivided to allow for new apartment units to be installed.

Conversations are underway between People's United Bank and Nedde Real Estate about to develop the prime piece of property located at Two Burlington Square.

"Our need for a building of this size in downtown Burlington -- it was determined that we could get by with a lot less space than we currently occupy here," said the bank's Michael Seaver.

"The north side of the building, which is about a third, will be occupied by People's United Bank. The south side of the building will be re-purposed for approximately 50 apartments," said the real estate firm's owner, Doug Nedde.

Forty apartments will be set at market rate and ten others will be affordable housing.

"Downtown has a really strong demand for downtown housing -- there's a lack of it. There's also a lack of affordable housing, so this accomplishes both of those needs," Nedde said.

Although People's United will be downsizing their business, official say the plan will actually allow them to expand their Williston operations. They say no employees will lose their job in the move.

"We've got about 200 employees that are located on the Williston campus of Global Foundries. We will be taking some additional space immediately contiguous to where we are and moving a few of our folks into that space," Seaver said.

The year-long construction project is expected to get underway in April.