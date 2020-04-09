Burlington encourages businesses to enroll in Paycheck Protection Program

The city of Burlington is encouraging small businesses to apply for help through the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program.

It's for small businesses with fewer than 500 employees.

It provides zero-fee loans of an amount equivalent to up to 8 weeks of average payroll and expenses, and the principal and interest are deferred for a year.

The loan can be forgiven if businesses retain those employees and salary levels.

"In this case, you have so many businesses under 500 employees that have been hit by this financial crisis that they're concerned about the program being over subscribed," Mayor Miro Weinberger said.

Businesses can apply directly through their local lender.

Non-profits can also apply as long as they're a 501-C3.