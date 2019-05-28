Burlington event aims to raise money for Alzheimer's

June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, and, per capita, Vermont has the highest Alzheimer's death rate in the country.

Here's a look at the numbers:

-Every 65 seconds, someone in the U.S. develops Alzheimer's.

-There are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease, and that includes more than 13,000 Vermonters, 65 or older.

-More than 16 million family members and friends serve as caregivers, including more than 30,000 Vermonters.

-Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and in Vermont.

But Vermonters are putting up a fight. Each year, hundreds of Walks to End Alzheimer's are organized across the U.S. to fund care, support and research. This Sunday, June 2, is one of the events in Burlington-- The Shortest Run for the Longest Day.

Mary Thon, Lisa Pratt and Erica Frost from the Alzheimer's Association Vermont Chapter spoke with our Galen Ettlin about the walk, the disease and more. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for all the details on The Shortest Run for the Longest Day.