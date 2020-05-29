Burlington event provides free seedlings

People not getting enough food is one of the consequences of the coronavirus crisis. An event in Burlington Friday is part of an effort to help people save money on food and grown their own.

The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity held their 31st annual Garden Day as a drive-through event at Burlington High School. The Intervale Farm, High Mowing Seeds and Essex High School provided free seedlings.

"Everybody's been able to select from us a mix of seeds, a mix of seedlings. We've got plant starters -- a variety of tomato, peppers, cucumbers, squash, hot peppers, basil, Thai basil, lemon basil, cilantro. We've got all sorts of option for folks," said CVOEO's Travis Poulin.

"And if you don't need the produce, you can grow it for people who do need it, so that's another possibility. It's just fantastic that they're giving away seedlings," said Jeanne Lieberman of Burlington.

CVOEO officials say there was a steady stream of cars Friday and a larger turnout than last year.

