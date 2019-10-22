Burlington expedites zoning for UVM salt shed construction

The University of Vermont has run into opposition from local residents over the construction of two proposed road salt sheds on land near the Centennial Woods Natural Area.

"Right now it's estimated we can hold about one-sixth of what we need for an entire winter, and by getting these two additional ones, maybe we'll have at least 50 percent," said UVM's Bob Vaughan.

The problem is the city of Burlington does not allow new permit applications on a site that already has open permits, a fact highlighted by concerned local resident Martha Lang. "There's three permits outstanding that they need to complete before they can install the salt shed," Lang said.

Those three existing permits are for demolishing five small buildings that exist on the property, paving a gravel parking lot and making upgrades to a stormwater treatment facility.

Lang is also concerned additional salt storage would be detrimental to conserved land in the area, especially Centennial Brook, which is on a state list of "impaired" waterbodies. "And it seems to me it isn't a very smart activity to have right near an endangered brook," Lang said.

But the city is granting the university a permit to build those sheds anyway. "We will issue the permit with the condition that before that's closed out, these prior permits will be closed out," said the city's Scott Gustin.

That means UVM must finish those three other projects before it can build those sheds for the upcoming winter.

