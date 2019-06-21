Fire officials say electrical issue may have sparked Vermont Railway building fire

If you were downtown Burlington Wednesday, you may have noticed smoke and flames. That's because of a fire at the Vermont Railway Building.

Fire crews say when they got to the fire, a small addition to an empty road salt warehouse was up in flames. This attached addition housed the electrical service for the warehouse.

We're told no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The damage is estimated at $15,000.

Fire crews say the property didn't have a fire alarm or sprinkler system.

They are investigating the cause and origin of the fire, but at this time, it's believed to have been accidental because of an electrical issue.