Burlington group says 'recovery coaches' reporting success in opioid treatment

Peer recovery coaches that specialize in opioid use disorder are reporting success in Vermont hospitals.

The Turning Point Center in Burlington helped connect a trained coach who has been in recovery themselves for at least three years, with substance abuse patients coming into the ER. Advocates say talking to someone who battled addiction and went through the treatment process makes it more appealing for patients to seek help.

"We have found a tremendous receptiveness to getting treatment by having it talked through with someone who has been there themselves. Seventy-nine percent of the patients that we meet with choose treatment on recovery services upon leaving the emergency department," said the center's Gary De Carolis.

In its inaugural year, he say recovery coaches there provided support for 635 ER visits and met with 455 people in need.