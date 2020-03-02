Burlington hires equity director

Vermont's largest city has a new public official whose job is part of Burlington's long-running effort to advance equity.

The hiring of Tyeastia Green, whose formal title is director of racial equity, inclusion and belonging, was announced Thursday by Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger. Green brings to Vermont her experience working with municipal employees on race and equity issues in Bloomington, Minnesota. Green said she is excited for her new position in Burlington because of its focus on inclusion.

Weinberger and the City Council created the position last September to advance the city’s work on equity and inclusion.

