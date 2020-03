This afternoon, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and the UVM Medical Center and Department of Health will hold a telephone town meeting to discuss Burlington's Response to coronavirus.

Speakers will include the mayor, Burlington Fire Chief Steven Locke, UVM Dr. Stephen Leffer, and Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Health, Tracy Dolan.

If you'd like to join in, call 877-229-8493 and use the PIN 119117.

They'll also be streaming the meeting on Facebook live