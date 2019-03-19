Burlington holds town meeting to address opioid crisis

Updated: Tue 6:52 PM, Mar 19, 2019

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Burlington's mayor is teaming up with the police department to address the opioid addiction crisis. They're hosting an opioid town hall meeting tonight.

It starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall. People will gather to hear what local leaders think is the best plan for Burlington.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, has also invited some experts from around the country to weigh in. They'll be sharing their experiences with the drug epidemic.

And Burlingtonians will get a chance to ask their questions.

