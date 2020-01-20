Burlington honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

People all across the country are honoring the life and legacy of one of our nations most impactful civil rights leaders.

Ceremonies continue Monday in Burlington to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

A Burlington Remembrance event kicked off Sunday afternoon at the First Unitarian Universalist Society.

City and state leaders were there for the celebration.

Mayor Miro Weinberger gave the opening remarks and introduced keynote speaker, Montgomery, Alabama Mayor Steven Reed.

Reed is the first black mayor to be elected in that city.

Reed talked about the importance of doctor king's legacy and the work that still needs to be done.

"Doctor King charged us to act not to wait not to talk not to pontificate but to make a difference and to make a change. And so we have to remember that our time is now. Our time has come. A new day has begun because the power of work is within you," said Mayor Reed.

The MLK Remembrance concludes Monday at 3:30 p.m. with a Civil Rights Panel at ECHO Leahy Center.