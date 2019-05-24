Burlington hopes to lure more boaters with new marina

Lake Champlain is one of Burlington's greatest assets. Now, the city has a new way to convince boaters to spend time in the Queen City-- and it opened just in time for the marathon.

"Burlington is a great destination on Lake Champlain," said David White of Burlington's Community Economic Development Office.

Almost complete, a new marina in Burlington will have space for 160 additional boats and will help fill a big demand for boaters.

"The reality is, there is such a long waiting list to get a slip at the Boathouse or Perkins Pier," White said. "People are waiting 10 years or more to get a slip."

David White heads CEDO. And what gets him really excited is the money this marina is expected to bring to the city when boaters pull up, tie off and get off their watercraft to explore the city.

"People who travel really far and wide," White said. "Because of all the amenities that we offer here at the lakeshore and then going up the hill."

The new Burlington Harbor Marina will offer slips to short-term visitors or to boat owners who want to lease for the entire season.

"Folks come into Lake Champlain from the St. Lawrence Seaway or up the Hudson River who are out on some very long journeys enjoying the lake system and the canal system. And Burlington is a very popular destination on the lake," White said.

And opening right next to the marina? Waterworks Park. The space was an old parking lot behind the Burlington Water Department. Now, it is another area to enjoy along the Burlington shoreline.

"It will be a really nice addition to this part of the waterfront," White said.

Both the new park and the marina are expected to open this weekend. And they are just two parts of major upgrades that happening all along the Burlington Waterfront.

The Burlington Harbor Marina is a public-private venture between the city and a private company that has ties to the Courtyard Hotel just a short distance away. The city continues to own the land while the private company builds the docks and manages the business.