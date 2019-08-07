Burlington hotel fire forces evacuation of 200 guests

Hundreds of Hotel Vermont guests were back in their rooms Wednesday after flames shot through the building's roof late Tuesday night.

Fire crews responded to the Hotel Vermont in Burlington at around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday as more than 200 guests evacuated.

They were allowed back inside just after midnight.

No one was hurt and the hotel is back up and running.

Officials say the fire started in the ventilation system at Hen of the Wood and traveled up the ductwork, eventually shooting out the roof. So the flames were completely contained to that ductwork.

They don't know the cause yet but suspect built-up grease in the ductwork may have been the culprit.

The restaurant leases the space from Hotel Vermont, so they're part of the same building.

The hotel manager says some of the rooms closest to the ductwork still smell a bit like smoke, so they're steaming them out and removing all the furniture.

The hotel manager and the owner of the Hen of the Wood restaurant say the fire looked far more dramatic than it was.

The restaurant owner tells WCAX News that Hen of the Wood will have to close for about a month to replace all of that ductwork.

Our Christina Guessferd is working to bring you more information on the fire, including what factors fire officials say kept more than 200 guests safe in the wake of what looked like a very dangerous situation.