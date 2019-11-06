Burlington housing code changes would force landlords to weatherize

The city of Burlington is looking for ways to make sure landlords weatherize area homes.

The changes to the housing code are designed to prompt landlords to weatherize and by either implementing a financial cap landlords have to pay each year, or enforcing a standard of how well weatherization has to be done.

"The idea is that step one -- we tighten up and button up these rental units so that we're not wasting money and wasting fossil fuels," said

Burlington City Councilor Jack Hanson, P-East District.

The city council recently approved new recommendations toward improving energy efficiency in rental housing. It includes amending the city's current time-of-sale ordinance to require all rental units be weatherized when sold and inspected every one to five years.

Hanson says the hope Is that landlords keep up with their properties more frequently. "If it's a standard that they have to meet, the landlords who have neglected this issue or whose rental units are less efficient, they would have to spend more than folks who have already done some work or have some degree of energy efficiency," he said.

It will either come down to a performance standard or a financial one. Hanson says the council is also considering requiring landlords pay a certain amount of money to weatherize their rentals.

Angela Zaikowski of the Vermont Landlords Association says that regulation could negatively impact landlords with fewer properties. "They're the ones that have the biggest risk when new policies like this go into effect," she said.

Zaikowski says landlords pay out-of-pocket for repairs. With this particular rule, she's concerned they might be penalized for not being able to meet the threshold. "It's a question of where's the money coming from and do they have the money to do all the things they want to do to a building. So it always comes down to cash flow and whether they can afford it and what resources are out there for them to be able to utilize to help," she said.

Hanson says that Vermont Gas covers half the cost of weatherization and connects property owners with a two-year zero interest loan to pay for the rest, so he doesnt anticipate that being an issue.

