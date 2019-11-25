Burlington jury convicts man on federal porn charges

A Texas man accused of impersonating a doctor so he could perform intimate exams on college students has been convicted in a separate child pornography case.

Nam Vu Bui

We first told you abou Nam Vu Bui back in 2016 when he was arrested in Middlebury on sexual assault and voyeurism charges. Police say he pretended to be a doctor and performed a phony cancer screening on at least one Middlebury College student. Those charges have since been dismissed to clear the way for a federal child porn prosecution and Bui was found guilty by a jury in Burlington last Friday.

He faces more child porn charges in Texas.

