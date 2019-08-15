Burlington kids learn how to stay safe while in the water

Burlington kids could be better equipped to save themselves if they get in trouble on the water.

It's part of the Swim and Water Safety series hosted by the YMCA and city of Burlington.

Kids learned the basics like floating on their backs and blowing bubbles, but the primary focus was drowning prevention.

Instructors taught kids that drowning doesn't look the way it does in the movies.

They say it's often a silent event because the person drowning can't yell for help.

"We are teaching them transferable skills that they can then bring to Lake Champlain, a backyard pool, or a river," said YMCA Aquatics Director Jessica Lukas. "Our hope would be to eventually do something like this in open water, but for now, we're really just targeting as many families, and we include the adults here. It's important to make sure they know the information keep their kids and themselves safe."

Instructors taught kids if they see someone struggling in the water, they should extend a noodle or a hand but never go in.

Instead, they should call 911 or yell for an adult.