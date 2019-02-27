Burlington launches new scholarship program for child care

Giving Burlington's kids a head start on their education-- Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, and community leaders announced Wednesday they're launching a new scholarship program.

At least 20 low-income children will get those scholarships to go to day care.

Our Neliana Ferraro got the details on this pilot program and where the money is going to come from.

The mayor says the city has found a way to invest in the next generation without increasing costs to taxpayers. Weinberger says there is money designated in the city's charter for educational spending. It's revenue from utility companies, like the Burlington Electric Department, that give the city payments in lieu of taxes.

The city has set aside up to $210,000 for the pilot year of the scholarship program.

The mayor and other city leaders say this investment is worthwhile.

"No parent wants their son or daughter to start kindergarten three years behind the other kids. It just shouldn't happen in this world. It shouldn't happen in the United States," said David Hartnett, I-Burlington City Council.

"As we build and create good jobs in Burlington, we want to make sure Burlington children are competitive for those jobs. And I firmly believe that this program is going to contribute to that," said Jane Knodell, P-Burlington.

Families would have access to more than $16,000 with the help of the scholarship and when the city helps them get state Child Care Financial Assistance Program benefits.

Families can apply online for the scholarship from March 1 to April 5. It's for kids born between August 2017 and July 2019. They'll be chosen through a lottery system.

Depending on how it goes, the city may expand the program.

Families already have a tough time finding open slots in day care centers in the area. So the city is working with public and private child care providers to find space for the children.

One of the issues is that families could choose a day care outside of Burlington, so even if the city got 20 slots in Burlington, families could need five slots in Burlington and 15 in South Burlington. It will be case by case.

But organizations hope creating this extra "supply" of kids will increase demand and ultimately help businesses, too.

"This grant is going to allow families to get closer to the real cost, which allows us, the providers, to move forward hopefully in providing a competitive wage, an enticing wage to get young people to choose the profession," said Kyle Dodson of the YMCA.

The city hopes with time, businesses will find they're getting more profits and can open up more slots.