Burlington lays out plan to support BIPOC communities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Mayor Miro Weinberger and Burlington's Racial Equity Director Tyeastia Green are laying out a plan to support minority communities in the city.
Here are the 8 points:
- Support the city's efforts to box in the virus
- Track data by race, ethnicity, and geography
- Build trust with communities of color and create a racial equity response team of community members
- Enhance access to testing and health care, especially testing in places Black, Indigenous People of Color trust like a church or a community center
- Protect essential and low wage workers
- Provide social services to keep vulnerable groups safe
- Ensure communities of color have access and receive economic relief and recovery resources
- Identify structural progress and address institutional racism.