Burlington lays out plan to support BIPOC communities

Mayor Miro Weinberger and Burlington's Racial Equity Director Tyeastia Green are laying out a plan to support minority communities in the city.

Here are the 8 points:

- Support the city's efforts to box in the virus

- Track data by race, ethnicity, and geography

- Build trust with communities of color and create a racial equity response team of community members

- Enhance access to testing and health care, especially testing in places Black, Indigenous People of Color trust like a church or a community center

- Protect essential and low wage workers

- Provide social services to keep vulnerable groups safe

- Ensure communities of color have access and receive economic relief and recovery resources

- Identify structural progress and address institutional racism.