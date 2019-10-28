Burlington among cities left with $1M unpaid bills after Trump visits

President Donald Trump's campaign has racked up more than $1 million in outstanding bills from Burlington and other cites that hosted his political rallies according to a new report.

According to the Center for Public Integrity report, Burlington is among 12 cities that were not reimbursed.

Trump visited Burlington back in January of 2016 when he was campaigning for the White House. He left a bill of $8,000 in public safety costs.

The question is does President Trump need to pay up?

Some we spoke with say yes. "It sends a message that nobody should have to pay their bills, which is crazy," said Christine Campbell.

One Trump supporter says he has more questions. "Do the other candidates that come here, do they leave a bill?" said Gil Worthen.

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says it's his opinion that any party campaigning should be responsible for the bills they accumulate, Otherwise it falls on taxpayers, businesses and municipalities.

"I think it's wrong. It really should come down to the campaign, they should make those expenditures as necessary," said Condos.

He says it's not a good precedent to set, but he says it's probably been done before. "Morally, it's wrong. It may not be illegal unless there was a contract," said Condos.

He says it's up to town and municipalities to spell out expectations in a contract, but it's unclear whether Burlington has one. He says towns can avoid this from happening in the future by trying to get the payment upfront.

Everyone we asked all seemed to agree on one thing: "I think all the candidates if they leave a bill, I mean they're responsible for it," said Worthen.

"Well, he should pay obviously," said Campbell.

Burlington officials did not respond to calls for a comment.