Burlington lifts South End boil water notice

The boil water advisory in Burlington's South End has been lifted.

City officials says sample results came back Wednesday morning and showed no indication of contamination.

About one-fifth of the entire city woke up Tuesday to the boil water notice after the city said work on a waterline had caused the system to depressurize.

Many businesses, including City Market, were forced to close their doors for the day.

Officials say the advisory -- the first in memory -- was issued out of an extreme abundance of caution and to comply with a recent change in state regulations.